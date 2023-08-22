ISP: K-9 Officer Loki Retires

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After almost a decade on the job, Indiana State Police K-9 Loki has retired.
The canine officer worked with Senior Trooper Richard Klun for eight years. During this time, they found hundreds of pounds of illegal substances, participated in dozens of searches, helped find suspects, and more.
Indiana State Police said Tuesday that Loki also helped police take 155 guns, and about $180,000 in cash. All total, the fluffy officer helped seize more than $3 million-worth of illegal items.
He is now living with Klun and Klun’s family.
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Tony Stewart Honors Greenfield Woman Killed in Crash
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana
-
Bioethicist Suggests Re-Engineering Humans To Become Allergic To Meat
-
Boles: Decision Coming In "Weeks" On Whether Brickyard Will Return To IMS Oval
-
"Not Real" Plane Lady Releases Apology Video