ISP: K-9 Officer Loki Retires

Published on August 22, 2023

Image of ISP K-9 Officer Loki

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After almost a decade on the job, Indiana State Police K-9 Loki has retired.

The canine officer worked with Senior Trooper Richard Klun for eight years.  During this time, they found hundreds of pounds of illegal substances, participated in dozens of searches, helped find suspects, and more.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday that Loki also helped police take 155 guns, and about $180,000 in cash.  All total, the fluffy officer helped seize more than $3 million-worth of illegal items.

He is now living with Klun and Klun’s family.

ISP K-9 Officer Loki

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police

