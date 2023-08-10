South Bend Prosecutor Says More Children Injured by Guns

SOUTH BEND, IND — St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says more children are getting shot because people are not securing their weapons. On Wednesday, Cotter spoke at a news conference to announce against 18-year-old Joseph Troupe.

Investigators believe Troupe’s two-year-old pulled the trigger, killing his one-year-old cousin.

That shooting happened Tuesday in South Bend at a home on Amhurst Avenue, in the south side of South Bend.

Troupe brought the gun into the home and left it loaded and unattended on the floor. Troupe was supposed to care for the children who were shot to death.