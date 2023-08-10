Beech Grove Mayor Will Try To Force ‘Problem’ Business to Close

BEECH GROVE, IND — Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley wants the Silver Bullet Sports Bar & Grill permanently closed after two men were shot there early Thursday. It happened just after 3:00 a.m. The bar is located along Main Street, southwest of Troy Avenue and Emerson Avenue.

“Between clothes and shell casings, it’s just very distrusting,” said Buckley. “I spoke with one of the owners this morning, and I spoke with his attorney and recommended that he close this bar.”

Buckley stated that he had no authority to force the bar to close but that he could direct the police department and the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) to investigate the incident.

Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Tom Hurrle says the city has had more shootings than he can remember but insists that the community is safe.

“They’re isolated incidents,” he said. “We don’t have any witnesses to help us identify who it was or what it was about, “Hurrle added.”We need help from the community. It’s frustrating; we want these people held accountable. But we can’t do that. We take it to the prosecutor’s office, and the prosecutor has to decide whether to file charges. My investigators will do that; they do a great job.”