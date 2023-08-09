Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Man Charged in the Death of 1-Year-Old Girl

Published on August 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Damian Milton

Source: IMPD/WISH-TV / Mugshot photo of Damian Milton, 28

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Sunday for his alleged role in the death of a 1-year-old girl, police say.

28-year-old Damian Milton is facing charges for serious bodily injury of a minor resulting in death.

On July 31, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Child Abuse detectives were notified of a near fatality of a 1-year-old. Detectives investigated the incident, learning that the infant was said to be in critical condition by hospital staff.

Unfortunately, the girl died due to her injuries Sunday.

Related Stories

After further investigation, officers took Milton into custody. He was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. An initial hearing is set for Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jamie Hadley at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Jamie.Hadley@indy.gov.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close