IU Cinema Prepares for Fall Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “Spooky Season” is right around the corner, and one Hoosier cinema is already preparing its next lineup for film-lovers.

Indiana University Cinema will be showing a variety of horror films this semester, if you would like to get into the Halloween Spirit a bit early. Of course, if this does not appeal to you, there will be other genres to enjoy.

This semester, you might enjoy heading to the theater to see films like “Sisters,” “The Wicker Man,” “Talk to Me,” “Audition,” “Videodrome,” “Renfield,” and “I Saw the Devil” in anticipation of October 31st.

If these titles do not appeal, you may enjoy films in the Women on Top: Legacies of Women in Global Cinema series, the Sirens & Spitfires: Liberated Ladies of Pre-Code Cinema series, or the Ending Overdose Together series.

And, IU Cinema will also feature a few award-winning classics this season, including “Jaws,” “Raging Bull,” and “Fantasia.”

Get tickets and learn more about upcoming films at cinema.indiana.edu. The fall season will officially kick off next Thursday, August 17th, with the IU Cinema Open House.