Listen Live
Local News

IU Cinema Prepares for Fall Season

Published on August 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

squash pile, halloween decorations,red orange pumpkin background, traditional seasonal holiday

Source: Yana Tikhonova / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “Spooky Season” is right around the corner, and one Hoosier cinema is already preparing its next lineup for film-lovers.

Indiana University Cinema will be showing a variety of horror films this semester, if you would like to get into the Halloween Spirit a bit early.  Of course, if this does not appeal to you, there will be other genres to enjoy.

The Wicker Man

Source: LMPC / Getty

This semester, you might enjoy heading to the theater to see films like “Sisters,” “The Wicker Man,” “Talk to Me,” “Audition,” “Videodrome,” “Renfield,” and “I Saw the Devil” in anticipation of October 31st.

If these titles do not appeal, you may enjoy films in the Women on Top: Legacies of Women in Global Cinema series, the Sirens & Spitfires: Liberated Ladies of Pre-Code Cinema series, or the Ending Overdose Together series.

Baby Face

Source: LMPC / Getty

And, IU Cinema will also feature a few award-winning classics this season, including “Jaws,” “Raging Bull,” and “Fantasia.”

Get tickets and learn more about upcoming films at cinema.indiana.edu.  The fall season will officially kick off next Thursday, August 17th, with the IU Cinema Open House.

Fantasia

Source: LMPC / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close