Indiana State Police Investigate Crash Involving Fire Truck

Published on August 6, 2023

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

MADISON — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a fire truck that occurred near Madison, Indiana Saturday morning.

A police crash reconstruction team says that around 8:35a.m. a truck from the Hanover Fire Department was responding to a call to clear dried mud from the roadway when it struck a 2015 Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Rav4 was Terrie Cox, a 44 year-old woman of Milton, Kentucky. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the fire truck, 69 year-old Charles Justice,

was uninjured.

Toxicology tests are being conducted although drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been factors in the crash.

