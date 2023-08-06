Indiana State Police Investigate Crash Involving Fire Truck

MADISON — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a fire truck that occurred near Madison, Indiana Saturday morning.

A police crash reconstruction team says that around 8:35a.m. a truck from the Hanover Fire Department was responding to a call to clear dried mud from the roadway when it struck a 2015 Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Rav4 was Terrie Cox, a 44 year-old woman of Milton, Kentucky. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the fire truck, 69 year-old Charles Justice,

was uninjured.

Toxicology tests are being conducted although drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been factors in the crash.