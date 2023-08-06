Indiana State Police Investigate Crash Involving Fire Truck

MADISON — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a fire truck that occurred near Madison, Indiana Saturday morning.
A police crash reconstruction team says that around 8:35a.m. a truck from the Hanover Fire Department was responding to a call to clear dried mud from the roadway when it struck a 2015 Toyota Rav4.
The driver of the Rav4 was Terrie Cox, a 44 year-old woman of Milton, Kentucky. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the fire truck, 69 year-old Charles Justice,
was uninjured.
Toxicology tests are being conducted although drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been factors in the crash.
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana
-
Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer
-
The Indiana State Fair Presents a Lineup of Legendary Artists for 2023
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID