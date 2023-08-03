AES Indiana: Investigation Into June 29th Storm Outages “Not Warranted”

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana says an investigation into why it took so long for power to be restored to thousands of central Indiana residents in June is “not warranted.”

The utility company has filed a complaint with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission saying any effort “to paint AES Indiana as providing unreliable service and being unresponsive to this significant storm event lacks merit.”

Storms on June 29th knocked out power for around 81,000 AES customers. Some customers did not have power restored until July 4th.

“We understand that the June 29 storms were especially intense and that additional storms occurred in the following days,” Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine said at the time of the investigation request. “However, we need to gather the facts regarding the outages, especially the factors causing certain customers to be without electricity for more than five days.”

The IURC has not said when or if they plan to investigate AES Indiana.