Colleagues Honor Marion County Deputy John Durm, Memorial Fund in Place

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–A memorial fund has been set up for a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed on the job this week.

Police say that deputy, John Durm, was killed by an inmate who was trying to escape custody on Monday. Durm’s body was taken to Crown Hill Cemetery on Wednesday.

“He was genuine, courteous. He came from a handful of law enforcement officers, just an all-around good guy, the kind that you could look up to,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Brown.

Durm had been in law enforcement for 38 years.

“Thirty-eight years. That’s a long time of commitment, not only to the sheriff’s office, but Marion County as a whole,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Tanesha Crear. “To say that we are experiencing a great loss is an understatement. There is nothing that we will be able to do to replace not only him as a deputy, but John Durm the man.”

A memorial for Durm is growing outside the Criminal Justice Center in Indianapolis. Flowers and notes have been left on a transport van outside the facility.

Donations in memory of Durm can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund on the Central Indiana Police Foundation’s donation page. You can also mail a check to the foundation at 1525 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

The arrest report says 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell used handcuffs to strangle Durm when returning from a hospital visit. Mitchell is facing preliminary charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and escape.