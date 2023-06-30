AES Indiana: We Don’t Have An Exact Timeline on Full Power Restoration

STATEWIDE–Damage from the storms on Thursday is making it difficult to for workers with AES Indiana to clean up debris. While they’ve restored power to thousands of customers, they acknowledge that they have a long way to go.

“We are continuing to work through significant damage to power lines and equipment. We don’t have an exact timeline yet. All I can tell you is that it’s going to take probably a few days,” said Kristina Lund, president and CEO of AES Indiana in a Friday afternoon news conference.

Lund says they are getting help from other electrical workers from out of state who have made the trip to Indiana.

“We have brought in additional crews from surrounding states including Illinois, Tennessee, and Ohio. We are getting help from neighboring states and it is greatly appreciated,” said Lund.

Duke Energy says they have restored power to more than 100,000 customers who were affected by Thursday’s severe storms. On Friday morning, they said the storm caused outages in nearly all of the 28 districts Duke Energy serves in Indiana, particularly in the Western and South-Central parts of the state. They have called in personnel from Ohio, Kentucky, and the Carolinas to help.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says his city is a city of neighborhoods, so it is important to be good neighbors.

“Check on your neighbors and make sure they are okay. Report any issues you may see to the City or to AES and Duke Energy. We need to hear the issues before we respond to them,” said Hogsett.