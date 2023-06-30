Person of Interest in Custody in Fishers Gas Station Shooting

FISHERS, Ind.–A person of interest is in custody regarding the shooting at a gas station in Fishers Wednesday night where a woman died.
Police say she was shot in her red Chrysler Van at a Speedway near 116th Street and Allisonville Road. They found her with multiple gunshot wounds.
Now, police say they detained Joshua Alexander Farmer of Noblesville. He’s 32 years old. Investigators think both he and the victim knew each other.
