Listen Live
Local News

Person of Interest in Custody in Fishers Gas Station Shooting

Published on June 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joshua Alexander Farmer Mugshot

Source: Fishers Police Department

FISHERS, Ind.–A person of interest is in custody regarding the shooting at a gas station in Fishers Wednesday night where a woman died.

Police say she was shot in her red Chrysler Van at a Speedway near 116th Street and Allisonville Road. They found her with multiple gunshot wounds.

Now, police say they detained Joshua Alexander Farmer of Noblesville. He’s 32 years old. Investigators think both he and the victim knew each other.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close