Thousands Of Power Outages Throughout Indiana After Strong Storms

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana says it will be a “multi-day restoration effort” to get power restored to those who are without power today.

On Thursday, a strong line of storms move through the state bringing with them damaging winds that gusted over 70 miles-an-hour at one point, says the National Weather Service.

AES Indiana is reporting at least 50,000 customers still without power as of early this morning. There are at least another 2,000 Duke Energy customers without power as well in central Indiana.

Out west in Terre Haute, the storms for even more impactful with some Hoosiers there describing some of the worst storm damage they have seen in a long time.

Downed trees and power lines have upwards of 37,000 Duke Energy customers throughout Terre Haute and Vigo County without power. WIN Energy REMC, which serves much of Vigo County as well is reporting an additional 7,000 outages.