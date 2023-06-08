Televangelist Pat Robertson Has Died At Age 93

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Televangelist Pat Robertson has died at the age of 93. His passing was announced Thursday morning, with no official cause given. Born Marion Gordon Robertson, the son of a Democratic U.S. senator, Robertson was quick to realize television’s usefulness in preaching the gospel. His Christian Broadcasting Network began airing in 1960. It’s now seen in scores of countries, airing in well over 70 languages.

Robertson also founded a cable network that became the Family Channel. The channel still broadcasts Robertson’s signature TV program, “The 700 Club.”

Although ordained a Southern Baptist Minister in 1961, Robertson advocated a more charismatic theology that says Christians have a right to rule. He gave up his ministerial credentials to run for president, losing the bid for the 1988 Republican nomination.

He then founded the Christian Coalition that campaigns for conservative candidates. He also founded CBN University, which became Regent University in 1989.