Graham Rahal To Replace Injured Stefan Wilson In Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Graham Rahal will replace the injured Stefan Wilson as the driver of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports entry in the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Wilson was ruled out of the race Monday night because he suffered a vertebrae fracture in a two-car crash with Katherine Legge during practice Monday afternoon.

Rahal was bumped out of the Indy 500 field on Sunday when his teammate Jack Harvey qualified 33rd.

“I’ll admit it was a very tough weekend for me and the United Rentals/Fifth Third Bank/RLL team. We tried everything, and we just didn’t have the speed. I’m very sad that Stefan was injured in practice on Monday. I wish him a quick recovery. I want to thank Dennis (DRR owner Dennis Reinbold) and Don (Cusick Motorsports owner Don Cusick) for giving me this opportunity in the No. 24 car. I’m anxious to work with the team and prepare for the greatest race in the world, the Indianapolis 500,” said Rahal in a Tuesday news conference.

The DRR/Cusick team is preparing a backup car for Rahal. He is scheduled to drive the car during the final two-hour practice Friday on Miller Lite Carb Day.

“I want to thank Bobby Rahal and his entire Rahal Letterman Lanigan team for granting us the opportunity to have Graham join us this week. We also want to thank everyone in the INDYCAR SERIES garage area for offering their assistance after Stefan’s unfortunate incident on Monday. So many people came to us and asked if we needed anything yesterday. It shows the camaraderie within the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. We are anxious to get Graham on the track now in the No. 24 machine,” said owner of Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Dennis Reinbold.

The Indy 500 is Sunday May 28 at 11 am.