When the government wants you to forget about something; it then becomes important to understand it as best you can.

They want you to forget the Durham Report.

They want you to forget how they used the FBI was used to spy on the American people. There are reports of how they used improper data bases.

It was not improper though; it was exactly how they intended to use it. That is what they do. Show the FBI the man and they will show you the crime. That is exactly what they did to Donald Trump.

They have shown us that if you are not politically aligned then that is how they will treat you.

They have no respect for people. If they need to lie to you then they will.

It is important to know what is going on in the world, because if you do not then they will lie to you, and you will be clueless.

