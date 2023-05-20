Firefighters Injured in Collision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital Saturday after their fire truck collided with a car.

Early Saturday morning, a Fort Wayne Fire Department truck crashed near South Anthony Boulevard and Gardendale Avenue.

WOWO News reports that four firefighters were in the truck at the time – two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The person driving the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Currently, police think the fire truck was pulling out of its station in response to a call when it was hit by the car. Officers believe the car was speeding and using the wrong lane on Anthony Boulevard.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are still investigating.