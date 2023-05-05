WHO: COVID-19 No Longer A Global Health Emergency

WASHINGTON–The World Health Organization says COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. The pandemic was discussed by the WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Thursday and Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed the public health emergency of international concern should be over.

In a conference Friday, Tedros said the pandemic has been on a downward trend for over a year. He added this trend has allowed nations to return to life as they knew it before the pandemic. The organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern in January of 2020.

The U.S. is set to have its COVID-19 public health emergency expire on May 11th.