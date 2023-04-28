Listen Live
Indianapolis Colts Take QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th Overall Pick

Published on April 27, 2023

Anthony Richardson

Source: Icon Sportswire/Getty 

KANSAS CITY, MO.–The Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

A four-star recruit out of Eastside High School, Richardson stayed in his hometown of Gainesville to play for the Florida Gators. He is the fifth Florida quarterback selected in the first round in the Common Draft Era.

One of the highlights of his season in 2022 was when he helped

lead Florida to an upset over the 7th ranked Utah Utes in September.

In 2022, he completed 54% of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

At the NFL Combine, Richardson finished first among all QB prospects in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps.

The Colts played three different quarterbacks throughout 2022 en route to a 4-12-1 season.

