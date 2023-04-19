Fox Settles with Dominion Voting Systems

Fox will pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million in a settlement between the two companies. Dominion sued for defamation.

Dominion provided the voting systems used in the 2020 election that former President Trump claims was rigged. Fox backed these claims, and the claims were investigated. They said in a statement, “the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

The lawsuit centered on claims that Dominion used its voting machines to somehow switch votes from former President Donald Trump to Joe Biden. If this was true, then the election results obviously would have been tampered with. Despite that not being true Fox broadcasted that it was true. This led to Dominion receiving threats against its employees and lost profits.

Fox will have to clean up their image, but it should not affect their ratings too much. Where else are right winged people going to go for content?

They can tune into Tony Katz in the morning. Click the link below to hear his full thoughts.