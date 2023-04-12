Ivy Tech’s President on Men and Diversity in College

“Diversity, equity, belonging that is who we are. We accept everyone in our institution. We are inclusive.”

That is a quote from Sue Ellspermann, the President of Ivy Tech. This is day three of Ivy Tech Week, and today Tony Katz released another part of a 45 minute interview.

In this clip they discuss diversity and how many people graduate. They go into the split between men and women in school, the difference between part-time and full-time students, and the age of their students.

Ellspermann provides a breakdown on what type of degrees people are graduating with, and a breakdown on how women graduate more than men.

It is a fascinating breakdown on the demographics in higher education schools. It also leads into the conversation that will be released tomorrow about DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).

For the full clip that was released on today’s show click the link below.