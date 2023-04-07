One Person Shot and Killed in Noblesville Neighborhood

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–A person was shot and killed in a neighborhood on the east side of Noblesville late Thursday night.
At around 10:30, police say they were called to Raccoon Court, which is in a residential area near 216th Street and Little Chicago Road. It is also west of Morse Reservoir.
They found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Noblesville Police Department says they are talking to people who may have been involved, but they are searching for suspects.
If you have any information, call the Noblesville Police Department.
