Historic Theatre Temporarily Closes Following Storms

Published on April 6, 2023

Vintage projector with projecting blank and reels of film.

Source: (Photo by Bet Noire/Thinkstock.)

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 100-year-old movie theatre in Franklin will be closed until at least mid-April, after severe storms damaged the historic structure.

The Artcraft Theatre was damaged by the storms, which also impacted its marquee, ticket booth, roof, and more.  With all of these challenges, the theatre will be closed until at least April 16th.

And, given that the structure is more than 100 years old and is named in the Indiana State Register of Historic Places, repairs will be expensive.  You can donate to help cover these costs here.

A statement said, “After reviewing engineers’ report created following the March 31 storms in Franklin, we have concluded that until the recommended damage repairs are completed, the Artcraft Theatre cannot be occupied for entertainment reasons.”

If you or your family have tickets for theatre events planned before April 16th, you will get a refund.  However, you could instead donate that money by emailing admin@franklinheritage.org.

