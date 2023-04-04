Update: Cause of Smoke at Beech Grove High School Still Unclear

INDIANAPOLIS — Staff and students at Beech Grove High School quickly evacuated the building Tuesday after multiple people complained of smoke coming from a girls’ bathroom.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack says everyone was out of the building in three minutes. However, more than 20 people did say they had some health concerns, mainly due to smoke inhalation. They were all evaluated at the scene and determined to be okay.

The Superintendent also notes that it took less than an hour for students to be picked up from school, as they were all released early. While awaiting their medical evaluations and rides, students gathered at the Beech Grove Community Center and Hornet Park Elementary School.

Indianapolis firefighters checked the school but were not able to find any possible causes for the smoke. IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith says school leaders will now investigate using the school’s security footage.

While initial reports discussed the possibility of a chemical spill, the IFD Hazmat Unit believes this is not the case.

After-school events have been canceled, and Hammack notes that custodians will “conduct a thorough sanitation” so that school can resume Wednesday. She emphasizes, “We will work tirelessly to ensure that the cause of the incident is uncovered and appropriate consequences are rendered.”

If you or your family members were at the school when this occurred, physicians recommend resting, getting fresh air, and avoiding smoke inhalation. If you struggle to breathe, have chest pains, or otherwise feel like you might pass out, you should head to the emergency room.

Beech Grove City Schools posted a message to Facebook Tuesday afternoon, saying:

There may be a disruption to drop off times for our other schools. We will communicate any delays as they become known.