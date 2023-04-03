Listen Live
Gerry Dick Joins Tony Katz and the Morning News

Published on April 3, 2023

If you need information on anything Indiana business, Gerry Dick is the only person to ask. He joined Tony Katz this morning to discuss multiple topics.

Gerry spent some time in Fortville, Indiana recently and sent out this tweet.

He talks about his experience in Fortville and the various steps the town took to revamp its downtown area.

The Indianapolis International Airport continues to impress. Tony and Gerry had a conversation on the idea of the airport having more nonstop flights to various locations.

They continued to cover more topics on businesses and cities in Indiana. To hear the full conversation, click the link below.

