Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Leads Florida Atlantic to Final Four

NEW YORK- Indiana University graduate and Head Coach of the Florida Atlantic Owls Dusty May has led his team to the Final Four with a 79-76 win over the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday night.

The Owls (35-3) never had an NCAA Tournament win in the history of their program until this year. They are the ninth team since 1979 to reach the Final Four as a 9 seed or higher. Five of the previous eight happened prior to 2013. FAU is the first 9 seed to reach the Final Four since Wichita State did it in 2013.

FAU has 10 winning seasons since joining Division I in 1993, half of those coming with May as the coach.

It was a game that saw many twists and turns with the Owls leading by as many as 8 and Kansas State by as many as seven. The Owls used a 15-1 run in the second half to regain control after trailing 57-50.

Florida Atlantic hammered Kansas State on the glass outrebounding them 44-22. They also shot 39% from three-point range.

Alijah Martin led the way in scoring for FAU with 17 points. Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell had 30 points to lead all scorers in the loss.

FAU will play the winner of San Diego State-Creighton. Those two teams play Sunday at 2:20 pm.

May was a student manager at Indiana University under coach Bob Knight from 1996-2000. He also graduated from Eastern Greene High School in 1995.