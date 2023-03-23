Listen Live
ISP: Knox County Coroner Arrested, Accused of Misconduct

Published on March 23, 2023

Knox County Coroner Arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ind.–The Knox County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night. State Police say they arrested Karen Donovan, 40, after they searched her house in Vincennes on a warrant.

They say they found meth and fentanyl inside the home. Donovan was taken to the Knox County Jail and then released on bond.

They had been investigating Donovan since April of last year.

The charges against Donovan are the following:

-Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
-Possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl), Level 6 Felony
-Official misconduct, Level 6 Felony

