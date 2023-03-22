Senator Mike Braun Joins Tony Katz

Senator Mike Braun joined “Tony Katz and the Morning News” today. They discussed Donald Trump’s indictment and Joe Biden’s first veto.
Senator Braun is a businessman turned politician. Prior to being elected in 2018, he was the founder and CEO of Meyer Distributing.
His term as Senator ends in the year 2024, and he will not be running for reelection. Instead, he will be running for governor of Indiana.
In an interview he stated why he was running for governor versus running for Senate reelection.
“When I measured what I could accomplish in six more years here, I think I can do more by going back home.”
It appears he desires to make a difference in the lives of Hoosiers all across the state.
