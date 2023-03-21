Classic Company Presents New Circus

INDIANAPOLIS — A famous circus group is reinventing itself to create a new, animal-free show.

Perhaps taking some inspiration from Cirque du Soleil, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will now be performing without animals. Instead, shows will feature stunts on the highwire, trapeze, and more.

The Associated Press reports that you will not only see new acts, but a completely new set as well. There will be two stages, moving staircases, live video feeds, virtual reality, and more. It will be an integration of modern technology, dangerous stunts, and the classic circus that people love.

This change comes after years of discussion and rebranding efforts. The circus has consistently not been profiting as it once did, and there has been ongoing concern about how the animals are treated.

The “Greatest Show on Earth” will visit Indy’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse in early December. Get tickets online here.