Two Arrested For Brawl Over Paternity Suit In Marion County Courtroom

INDIANAPOLIS — A paternity suit in the Marion County Criminal Justice Center in Indianapolis turned violent on Friday when a brawl broke out among those attending the proceedings.

The fight ended with two people being arrested, both members of the same family.

The whole fight was captured on video and posted on social media. In the video, you can see Chrisean Juante Holloway, 23, and Mercedes Beck, 41, among those becoming violent when the case escalated. In the video, you see a noticeable lack of response from security personnel and courtroom staff to try and stop the brawl.

It’s the job of the Marion County sheriff’s department to provide courtroom security at the Criminal Justice Center.

“It’s no secret that the Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be seriously short-staffed,” said MCSO spokesperson Lt. Tom Koppel. “Fortunately, we have recently won our lawsuit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board. Thus, in the future, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy will be providing standardized training for our Deputies. This, coupled with obtaining pay increases will hopefully address our understaffing.”

Koppel said regarding the brawl Holloway and Beck will likely not be the only arrests made in the incident. He says they are still investigating to see if any other charges against others involved might be recommended to the prosecutors’ office.

Watch the full video (Viewer discretion advised):