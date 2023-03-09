“The world is crazy, stay strapped,” Mike Epps Explains Detainment at Indy Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — You may have heard about comedian and Indianapolis native Mike Epps being detained at the airport. Epps has an explanation.

“I had a long night, I had a show in my hometown, and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag,” said Epps in a video on his Instagram.

Related Stories Actor, Comedian Mike Epps Found With Gun At Indy Airport

Epps, 52, was detained at the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday after a comedy show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. He was not arrested.

“So, I just want to make sure I make it clear: I ain’t out here doing nothing wrong, but I keep a gun on me because I gotta protect myself. Sometimes, I ain’t with my security,” said Epps.

He apologized to his fans in the video and promised that everything is positive. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any charges will be filed.