Tiger Woods Faces Lawsuit From Ex-Girlfriend

A domestic dispute between Tiger Woods and his former girlfriend has spilled into court in Florida after he broke up with her in October and allegedly had her locked out of the seaside mansion they shared on the Treasure Coast, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Erica Herman, Tiger’s ex-girlfriend, responded by filing a lawsuit against a homestead trust that Tiger controls in Hobe Sound, Florida. Now she is claiming damages of more than $30 million and said the trust and its agents misappropriated $40,000 cash that belonged to her, making “scurrilous and defamatory allegations how she obtained the money.”

Her lawsuit stated she had an “oral tenancy agreement” to remain at the home for five more years after being in effect for six years before the breakup.

Herman also sued Woods in a separate complaint this week and asked the court to release her from her non-disclosure agreement with Woods from 2017.

Both suits are intertwined as attorneys for Woods’ trust try to enforce the NDA and push the dispute out of public court and into private arbitration.