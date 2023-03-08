It may only be spring training, but Major League Baseball is making some major rule changes.
The MLB is implementing a 15 and 20 second pitch clock for players. The clock will hang high on the backstop behind the hitter, counting down the number of seconds the pitcher has to throw the ball. Similar to a shot clock in the NBA, the idea behind the clock is to keep the game going while adding a new challenge for players.
Here at the Hammer and Nigel show, the pitch clock got us thinking…what if LIFE had a pitch clock?
Want to get to the point of your friend’s long boring story of ‘back in the day,’ or maybe you want your significant other to just give you the bullet points of their day?
Enter the MLB Clock In Real Life (or IRL as the kids say!)
