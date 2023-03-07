The Indianapolis International Airport has been named the best airport in North America for the 11th year in a row.

It is quite the accomplishment, and they should be proud of their accomplishment. Despite how well ran the Indianapolis International Airport is, TSA workers are the worst.

TSA workers are unnecessarily rude. They take advantage of their power and control, and it makes for an unenjoyable experience. People already have to be on planes for multiple hours. Why must they make traveler’s lives worse?

They do not even enforce safety. They just enforce compliance.

Sure, from time to time they catch something in the detectors. That is not the issue. The issue is how abrasive they are through the process.

Once again, congratulations to the Indianapolis International Airport, but please help improve people’s experience with TSA workers.