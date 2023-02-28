Bald Eagle Shot and Killed in Dubois County, Police Looking for Suspect

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind.–A bald eagle was shot and killed in Dubois County this past weekend.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the shooting happened Saturday February 25. They say the eagle appears to have been feeding about 50 yards off of County Road 300 North. That’s near the intersection of 175 East, which is a heavily traveled area.

The DNR is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that could lead to an arrest.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact DNR Enforcement District 7 Headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).