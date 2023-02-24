ISP: Man Recovering After Getting Shot in Road-Rage Incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say a man is in the hospital after getting shot due to another driver’s road rage.

The man, who has not been identified, was heading down I-65 Thursday evening when he was shot in the leg. After getting shot, he went to the 21st Street Exit and called 911.

Detectives now think the man was passing another driver who then pulled out a gun. Police say this was likely a response to “a road rage incident that began moments before the shooting,” though they did not clarify that statement.

First responders arrived and took the man to a hospital. He is now in stable condition, and no one else was hurt.

If you know anything about this, please call Indiana State Police or contact Crime Stoppers.