IU Women’s Basketball Wins 12th Game in a Row

COLUMBUS, OH.–The 2nd ranked Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team won its 12th game in a row Monday night. They routed 13th ranked Ohio State 83-59.

This is the third longest winning streak in the history of the program.

“We did some good things defensively, but I really thought what we did on another level tonight was really get out to a fast start offensively, get a lot of points on the board. Then in the second half, it was sort of the tale of two halves. We knew that there was going to be a run that was going to be made by Ohio State, and sure enough there was. One of the things with this group is they don’t panic, we just kind of settle in and realize that one, we have to get stops, and then we have to go down on the other end and execute at a high level,” said IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren.

Hoosier forward McKenzie Holmes set a new career-high 33 points on a 15-for-18 effort from the floor. Her 15 made field goals ranks third in a single game in school history.

This is also the Hoosiers eighth win against a ranked opponent this season. Six of those wins were against Top 25 opponents in Big Ten play.

Indiana is in first place in the Big Ten with an overall record of 24-1 and a conference record of 14-1. The Hoosiers play 12th ranked Michigan Thursday night at 8:30.