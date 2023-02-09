Social Media Post of Student Wearing Blackface Leads to Protest at Homestead High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne Thursday after a social media post of a student wearing blackface went viral.

The post was originally made over the summer but went viral this week. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder said the school was already made aware of the post when he first saw the picture Wednesday night. “At that point I was in contact with administrators at the school who had been investigating all day,” said Dr. Ginder in a press conference Thursday afternoon. “They were aware of where the post came from, and they were moving forward with their investigation and the work that they need to do.”

After the protest, Dr. Ginder says students met with staff to share their thoughts and concerns about the post. Homestead was put on lockout for the rest of the day as a precaution.

The student accused of wearing black face was not at school Thursday. Dr. Ginder did not say anything about a possible punishment because they are a juvenile.