Bernie Sanders Charging Up to $95 Per Ticket For Anti-Capitalism Book Tour

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is selling tickets for his anti-capitalism event which will take place in Washington D.C. on March 1. He will be promoting his new book “It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism”.

Despite being an anti-capitalism event, Sanders is catching flack for charging up to $95 for tickets.

Fox News’ Dana Perino called out Sanders, saying he’s a “walking advertisement for why the left is full of crap.”

“This is ridiculous. Do you remember when Hillary was going after him and they had that ad about millionaires and billionaires, and then they changed it to just billionaires? Why did they do that? Because Bernie became a millionaire and he could no longer keep saying that. It’s just crazy,” said Perino.

Georgia Republic Rep. Austin Scott also weighed in saying that “Sanders is the ultimate capitalist.”

The event is named after Sanders’ new book, which the organizers claim is a “progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like.”