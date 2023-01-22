Hoosiers Knock Off Michigan State; #3 Purdue Hangs on Against Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team won its third game in a row behind another big performance from senior forward and Greenwood native Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Indiana took down Michigan State 82-69 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington Sunday afternoon.

Jackson-Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds. He also finished with four assists and five blocks.

After the game, Hoosier men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson had a simple message for his team.

“That’s a great team win. It was a total team effort. It’s gotta be that way for the rest of the way,” said Woodson to his Hoosiers in the locker room after the victory.

Michigan State led much of the first half, but the Hoosiers surged ahead by 5 at the break. Michigan State took the lead briefly in the second half only to see Indiana respond.

Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates each had 17 points for the Hoosiers. Indiana improved to 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.

In West Lafayette Sunday, Zach Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith hit two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to lift No. 3 Purdue over Maryland 58-55.

Purdue is off to its best start in school history (19-1, 8-1 in the Big Ten).

Up next for Purdue is a road game at Michigan Thursday. Indiana plays Minnesota at Minnesota Wednesday night at 9. Pregame coverage begins at 8 on 93.1 WIBC.

Purdue and Indiana play each other on February 4 and February 25.