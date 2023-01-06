$140,000 Raised by Junior League of Indianapolis for Central Indiana Children in Foster, Kinship Care

INDIANAPOLIS–The Junior League of Indianapolis raised more than $140,000 to support central Indiana children in foster and kinship care. They did with their biggest fundraiser of the year called Holiday Mart, which was in November.

“It was our 51st annual Holiday Mart. I anticipate that Holiday Mart will continue to grow and raise more money in future years too as we get more vendors and continue to bounce back post-pandemic,” said Junior League of Indianapolis President Stephanie Flittner.

Flittner says the sponsors for the event included: Market Street, Dentons, Indiana Farm Bureau, Holistic Financial, Pure Development, Patachou Inc., LaToya Dix – Carpenter Realty, Touchdown RV Rentals & Sales, WestPoint Financial Group and The National Bank of Indianapolis.

“The heart of the event is giving back to those in need, while coming together to celebrate what makes the central Indiana community so special,” said Flittner.

Flittner explained how it will benefit foster kids.

“This money will go towards them getting basic needs and we’ll look at future grants and programs that we could use to spend that money on,” said Flittner.

More than 6,000 shoppers came to the Holiday Mart. There were 116 curated merchants and artisans, of which the vast majority were local businesses.