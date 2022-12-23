What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week.

“We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma is speaking about temperatures around central Indiana, but they will be similar across the rest of the state. The most significant change happens next weekend.

“We actually have a high of 51 expected on Thursday. Then temperatures look like they’re going to stay in the 50s for the next few days after that even though there could be some rain during that time. We’ll have to see how that looks once we get closer to those days,” said Puma.

Even when the temperature warms up, Puma urges you to remember your “winter-driving skills.”

“That means slowing down and allowing extra space for other vehicles around you. Go easy on the break and easy on the accelerator,” said Puma.