Bucshon Concerned White House May Not Have Support To Force Rail Deal

WASHINGTON — A railroad strike is imminent unless a labor deal can be reached between labor unions and rail companies.

However, there is a third option, which would see Congress intervening and having lawmakers essentially approve a labor deal negotiated by the White House earlier this year on behalf of both parties. That would basically render any strike by rail unions illegal.

Several key rail worker unions across the United States have rejected the deal brokered by the White House back in September. The main sticking point is a lack of paid sick leave.

“I wish the administration would have worked more with (unions) to resolve this issue,” said Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN-8th) on WISH-TV. “Prior to Congress essentially forcing an agreement that was negotiated by the administration.”

Bucshon said it may not be that simple, though. He wonders if President Biden will have enough support to force the deal through.

“I think you’re going to have some challenges among House Democrats,” Bucshon said. “Because of the unions that have rejected this. There will be some sympathy for that position among House Democrats.”

Economists say a prolonged rail strike would have disastrous consequences for the U.S. economy. The last rail strike happened in June of 1992 and was resolved within two days.