Mass Shooting at Walmart: Six People Dead in Chesapeake, Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia.–At least six people are dead in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. Police believe the shooter is also dead.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. The store closes at 11.

“So we go inside and long story short, we are able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties,” said Leo Kosinski, public information officer for Chesapeake Police.

The shooter may have been an employee or former employee of the store. Police believe he shot his colleagues in the break room.

Police do not believe law enforcement fired any shots, though it was still unclear Wednesday morning who killed the shooter.