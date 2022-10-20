Former President Bush Will Come to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — A former president will be visiting Purdue University’s campus this winter.

Former President George W. Bush will be a guest speaker at the Elliot Hall of Music on December 6th. His talk is scheduled as part of the 2022 Presidential Lecture Series.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Bush worked together when Daniels acted as the director of Bush’s Office of Management and Budget.

2022 will be Daniels’ last year as President of Purdue.

