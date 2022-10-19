Albany Man Found Guilty of Child Molestation

WARNING: This story contains explicit content that could be troubling to some readers.

MUNCIE — An Albany man was found guilty Wednesday of multiple felony counts of child molestation.

Court documents show that Thomas Beall was arrested in 2019 during a traffic stop. Multiple children told police that Beall had been having sex with them in a camper and inside his Albany home. Some of the abuse also occurred in Muncie.

The molestations date back to at least 2014. His youngest victims were six years old when he first took advantage of them.

His young victims told police about the sexually inappropriate things he had been doing to them. He had been touching, performing various sex acts, and using adult sex toys on them, and more.

Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said, “The Defendant in this case…has been finally held accountable for his heinous crimes.”

Beall could spend decades in prison. He will be sentenced on November 16th.