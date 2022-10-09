Fort Wayne Mayor Arrested for Drunk Driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne’s Mayor Tom Henry was arrested late Saturday night for driving while intoxicated.

Mayor Henry was involved in a car accident that evening. When police arrived Mayor Henry appeared to be intoxicated, which was confirmed after the police conducted tests. He was taken to Allen County jail but was released on his own recognizance Sunday morning.

In a statement from his office, Mayor Henry apologized for the incident:

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”