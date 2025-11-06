Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/6/25: Why Indiana SNAP Benefits Are Being Delayed. Upset Kids over Jets Sauce trade to the Colts. Voter turnout is the story about the Mamdani, not the failures of capitalism. October job losses. Today’s TV Theme: Patty Duke Show. Who was Patty Duke?

Published on November 6, 2025

1. Why Indiana SNAP Benefits Are Being Delayed

2. Upset Kids over Jets Sauce trade to the Colts

3. Voter turnout is the story about the Mamdani, not the failures of capitalism

5. Today’s TV Theme: Patty Duke Show. Who was Patty Duke?

