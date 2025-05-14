Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/14/25: Who does JMV want the Pacers to face next? Mr Wonderful calls out CNN panel, Milwaukee 20oz sausage dispenser, Don’t give Jake Tapper your money

Published on May 14, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Who's next?

Who's next?
Source: Getty

New York or Boston? JMV joins to discuss. 

2. Mr Wonderful calls out CNN panel

… and so does Scott Jennings 

3. Milwaukee 20oz sausage dispenser

4. Don't give Jake Tapper your money

