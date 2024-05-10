Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/10/24: Caitlin Clark, Joe Hogsett, Jon Stewart, Mother’s Day, Biden Fact Checked

Published on May 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. 13K-plus watch Caitlin Clark win preseason home Fever debut and Gregg Doyel was not there.

WNBA: MAY 09 Preseason - Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever Source:Getty

 

13K-plus watch Caitlin Clark win preseason home Fever debut (msn.com)

2. If this is a done deal, why is Hogsett still “selling” the new MLS team?

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 Horizon League Championship - Oakland vs Milwaukee Source:Getty

Listen: 

3. Jon Stewart mocks those who are angered by Biden’s betrayal to Israel

Mark Twain Prize Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Mother’s Day ideas

craft envelope, white sheet of paper, one pink carnation and green leaves, inscription text happy mother s day, holiday and sweet wishes concept Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Joe Biden fact checked by ABC

U.S. President Biden visits San Francisco Bay Area Source:Getty

Listen:

