Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/29/25: Chief Chris Bailey, RFK Jr Confirmation Hearing Today, Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Hulk Hogan Shampoo Bottle, Trump EO halting funding for Child Mutilation

Published on January 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Chief Chris Bailey will you assist ICE officials now that Bruan has signed the order?

Source: WISH-TV

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr confirmation hearing today

Source: Getty

3. Chris Hayes tells Rachel Maddow that the Trump administration is misdirecting the public's attention

Source: Getty

4. Hulk Hogan shampoo bottle for sale

5. Donald Trump Stops Federal Support for Gender-Affirming Care for Children

Source: Getty

Donald Trump Stops Federal Support for Gender-Affirming Care for Children – Newsweek

6. Trump Executive Order Signals Crackdown On Pro-Terrorist College Students

Source: Getty

Trump Executive Order Signals Crackdown On Pro-Terrorist College Students – IJR

