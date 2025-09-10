Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/10/25: Indiana university is discriminating against straight people. Fetterman calls socialists in his party morons. Trump going to SCOTUS over tariffs. Shocking video of the Charlotte murder released. Tony needs your IT help. Should Tony have a Christmas party? Trump goes to dinner in DC

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Matt Bair and Marcus Bailey Towlie Fans 2. Indiana university is discriminating against straight people 3. Fetterman calls socialists in his party morons 4. Trump going to SCOTUS over tariffs 5. Shocking video of the Charlotte murder released 6. Tony needs your IT help 7. Should Tony have a Christmas party? 8. Trump goes to dinner in DC